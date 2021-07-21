Queenpins: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

A comedy about counterfeit coupons is on the way, which doesn’t sound real or thrilling, but actually has the makings of an entertaining ride. The release of Queenpins is quickly approaching and if you’re in need of more info on the film, look no further than this guide. Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming release of Queenpins.

Queenpins Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Queenpins is just a few months away, opening in theaters on September 10 across the US. It’s already been acquired for streaming by Paramount+ and is expected to hit the service soon after its theatrical run.

What is Queenpins?

Queenpins is a comedy-crime thriller, inspired by the true story of two housewives who created a $40 million dollar couponing scam. With bills piling up, and their frustration growing, two friends find that they’re struggling to make ends meet even when it comes to basic necessities like groceries. At first, they turn to couponing to feed themselves and their families — but they soon realize that with a dash of sneaky and a sprinkle of crime, coupons might be a way to make money. Much more of it than you’d think.

Their scheme quickly blows up into a criminal enterprise and well, we’ve got a movie.

It makes for a surprisingly thrilling premise, as the two friends attempt to rack up cash while being pursued by a postal inspector and supermarket loss prevention officer. It’s not exactly a top-tier crime, but they manage to make millions off of their scheme, so it’s no surprise that they catch someone’s attention. The film traces their story and that of the team on their trail.

Queenpins Cast

Kristen Bell, who seems so genuinely kind off-camera, makes an amazing onscreen criminal. Just like her role on The Good Place, Bell stars as another schemer, playing suburban housewife Connie Kaminiski in the film. Connie hatches the counterfeit coupon plan with her best friend JoJo Johnson, portrayed by Killing Eve’s Kirby Howell-Baptiste. This won’t be the pair’s first time working together, as Howell-Baptise joined Bell for the Veronica Mars revival back in 2019 and also starred in a few seasons of The Good Place.

They’ll be up against Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser, but have no fear, the two women also have pop star Bebe Rexha on their side, helping them in their criminal pursuits.

The film also stars Community actor Joel McHale and Dayo Okeniyi, who you might recognize from The Hunger Games or last year’s Run Sweetheart Run.

Other cast members include Nick Cassavetes, Michael Masisni, Eduardo Franco, Paul Rust, Marc Evan Jackson, Lidia Porto, Greta Oglesby, Jack McBrayer, Annie Mumolo, and Stephen Root.

Queenpins Synopsis

Here’s the synopsis for Queenpins:

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.

Queenpins Director, Crew, and More

Queenpins comes from STXFilms, the studio behind the critically acclaimed crime-drama Hustlers. It’s written and directed by husband and wife filmmaking duo Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, the minds behind the 2013 drama, Beneath The Harvest Sky. Ben Stiller serves as executive producer for the film, under the banner of his production company Red Hour Productions. The film is also produced by Linda McDonough and Nicky Weinstock.

