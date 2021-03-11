Who is Q? How did this person, or network of people, create a conspiracy as vast and insidious as QAnon? That’s what the new HBO docuseries Q: Into The Storm, executive produced by Adam McKay, seeks to uncover. Watch the Into the Storm trailer below.

Q Into the Storm Trailer

Directed by Cullen Hoback, Q: Into the Storm is a six-part documentary series that examines the “connections between QAnon, President Trump, and political and ex-military operatives,” per HBO. It also seeks to explore QAnon’s influence on American culture and politics and “probes the consequences of unfettered free speech permeating the darkest corners of the internet.”

Here is the synopsis provided by HBO:

Spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, the series follows filmmaker Cullen Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance, chronicling its evolution in real time and revealing how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics and manipulate people’s thinking. Hoback gains unprecedented access to key players including Jim and Ron Watkins, the father/son team behind the 8chan website, the site “Q” calls home; explores their rivalry with Fredrick Brennan, the original creator of the platform; and interviews “Q-tubers”, Q debunkers, political operatives, and journalists who have been closely following the movement since it began in 2017.

“Nothing takes away the power of conspiracy theories and lies more than exposing them to the light of day. And Cullen’s three-year deep dive into the world of Q and the dark fringes of the internet is a powerful blast of clarity and truth exactly when we need it. I can’t believe he pulled this off,” McKay said in a statement.

Added Hoback, “QAnon derives its power from anonymity and secrecy, so I set out to unmask and demystify the whole thing, gaining access to key players over the course of several years. Audiences can take an unfiltered look at what transpired behind the scenes and uncover the forces that drove Q’s most ardent believers to storm the Capitol.”

In addition to McKAy, Todd Schulman is executive produing, while Ben Selkow, Zac Stuart-Pontier act as co-executive producers. Cullen Hoback and Alina Solodnikov produce alongside Cristine Dewey, Annie Roney, Peter Baxter, John Ramos, and David Diliberto.

Q: Into the Storm premieres its first two episodes on HBO on Sunday, March 21 at 9 P.M. ET with new episodes airing back-to-back subsequent Sundays at 9 P.M. ET. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.