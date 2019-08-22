Prop Store is one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia auction houses in the business, and next month they’re hosting the sixth annual live auction of various movies and TV props in London, marking the largest sale of these coveted items in the United Kingdom. The auction includes Mace Windu’s lightsaber, a radio-controlled ghost trap from Ghostbusters, a complete Batsuit from Tim Burton’s Batman, a Holy Hand Grenade from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and much more.

The live Prop Store auction in London will be selling off 900 rare items from the history of film and TV across two days on September 30 and October 1. Here’s just a sample of some of the items that will be sold off, along with their estimated prices:

Jack Torrance’s Hero Axe from The Shining – $48,000 – $72,000

– $48,000 – $72,000 Mace Windu’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – $60,000 – $120,000

– $60,000 – $120,000 Batman’s Complete Batsuit from Batman (1989) – $97,000 – $146,000

(1989) – $97,000 – $146,000 Radio-Controlled Ghost Trap and Pedal from Ghostbusters – $97,000 – $146,000

– $97,000 – $146,000 James Bond’s Walther PPK Pistol with Silencer and Holster from GoldenEye – $48,000 – $72,000

– $48,000 – $72,000 Freddy Kruger’s Glove from Freddy vs Jason – $24,000 – $36,000

– $24,000 – $36,000 The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch from Monty Python and the Holy Grail – $60,000 – $120,000

– $60,000 – $120,000 Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope – $146,000 – $220,000

That’s a small amount of the props that will be on sale at the auction. But keep in mind that these are some of the more rare and pricey items on the auction block, so you might be able to get your hands on some cheaper stuff if you’re interested. For example, there will be a Willy Wonka Golden Ticket announcement poster from Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory up for an estimated $360, and a Mr. DNA animation cel from Jurassic Park autographed by Steven Spielberg for around $730.

Even if you can’t be in London for the actual auction, you can register to partake by proxy, and those bids can be submitted starting on Monday, September 2, which is when the entire catalog will be available online. Or if you’re in London but you don’t have the money to pick anything up, you can still check out a free preview exhibition of over 250 items from the auction at the BFI IMAX location from September 18 through October 1.