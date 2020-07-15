Project Power feels like a film that came out of nowhere. Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt both star in this Netflix pic, which is set to arrive next month, and yet this almost seems like it’s the first time we’re even hearing about it. To be fair, the project was previously going under a different name – Power. It was also completed in 2018 and has been sitting around since then, which isn’t exactly the most encouraging sign. In Project Power, there’s a new pill that has the ability to unlock superpowers unique to each user. But of course, there’s a catch. Watch the Project Power trailer below.

Project Power Trailer

Time for a new Netflix movie! Project Power hails from a hot spec script courtesy of Mattson Tomlin, one of the writers of the upcoming The Batman. Netflix scooped up the script back in 2017, beating several big studios to the punch. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, directors of Catfish, Parnormal Activity 3, and Nerve, helm the film, which stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. Here’s the synopsis:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

I like this set up, and I like seeing Gordon-Levitt on screen again. Still, the fact that this has been sitting around, completed since 2018, makes me a little uneasy. Sometimes a long-delayed film turns out to be a great surprise (see: The Cabin in the Woods). But more often than not, it’s a sign that things didn’t work out so well. Fingers crossed that’s not the case here.

Project Power hits Netflix August 14, 2020.