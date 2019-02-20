Porgs! They’re adorable, they’re loud, they’re one of the best things to ever happen to the Star Wars universe. After making their debut in The Last Jedi, the noble porgs have become a fan-favorite – and rightfully so. Now the bird-like creatures have their own ILMxLAB VR game: Star Wars: Project Porg. A new Project Porg promo video takes you into the creation of the game while also revealing how players will have the opportunity to raise a porg from childhood, just like adopting a pet. It’s so adorable you might vomit.

Project Porg Promo Video

I’m not down with the whole VR and AR craze, but I have to admit I’d be willing to give Star Wars: Project Porg a shot. The “mixed-reality immersive experiment” requires you “to gain the trust and affection of your porgs. How? You’ll feed them treats, play with them, and you’ll also teach them how to maneuver real-world environments with care instructions from C-3PO himself.”

Based on the footage above, Project Porg more or less turns porgs into your own personal virtual pets. You raise them from birth, which gives you a chance to hang out with freakin’ adorable baby porgs as they flap around your house, demanding food and knocking shit over like feathered cats. It’s almost too cute. Here’s some info on how the team at ILMxLAB strove to create the virtual porgs in a realistic way:

The porgs’s movements, from flying and landing to cocking their head to one side in mimicry, had to be precise. Designers even created an entire porg language, a catalog of squeaks and sqawks that, for the discerning user or practiced “porg whisperer,” can audibly cue their specific needs in the moment, says Alex Elsayad, the senior technical designer for Magic Leap, which partnered on the project. “There’s an entire language there. They can actually request specific toys if you pay enough attention and spend enough time with them.”

This all culminates into ILMxLAB’s “first public experiment in mixed-reality storytelling, a new avenue that aims to ground virtual creations in real surroundings.” Now please enjoy this image of a baby porg.

ILMxLAB “strives to transition from storytelling to storyliving by using VR, AR and other emerging technologies to bring worlds to life and establish deep and intimate connections to characters. We develop and publish premium, story-based immersive entertainment experiences for the home, theatre and public venues.”

There’s no word yet on when Project Porg will be available to the public.