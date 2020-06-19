Project Hail Mary, another movie that will send Ryan Gosling into space, is bringing in Drew Goddard. Goddard has been tapped to help with the story for the Phil Lord and Chris Miller movie, making this the second time Goddard has adapted the work of author Andy Weir (Goddard also wrote the script for the adaptation of Weir’s book The Martian). Like The Martian, Project Hail Mary finds an astronaut millions of miles from home.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on Drew Goddard joining the team of Project Hail Mary. As previously reported, the film is an adaptation of an upcoming book by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. Ryan Gosling is set to star in the flick, playing “an astronaut who wakes up to find himself millions of miles away from home, in a tiny craft with two dead crewmates for company and no recollection of his mission or even his name. But this man will soon discover he is humanity’s only hope for survival from an extinction-level threat.”

Goddard has a long list of credits to his name, including Cloverfield, The Cabin the Woods, and 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale. He was also a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Lost. As THR adds, Goddard isn’t technically writing the script – at least not yet. Instead, he’s been brought in to help Lord and Miller with the story. Goddard might assume full screenwriting duties if he can work it into his schedule.

Here’s the part of the story where I tell you I’m not a big fan of The Martian. Yes, I know people love it. Yes, I know it received multiple Oscar nominations. But it just didn’t work for me, and I don’t know how excited I am about watching another Andy Weir space story adaptation. That said, the talent involved here – Lord and Miller, Goddard, and Gosling – is definitely attention-grabbing, so I’ll just hope for the best.

Lord and Miller are producing Project Hail Mary along with Aditya Sood, president of film for the Lord Miller production banner. Amy Pascal is also on board as a producer, along with Gosling and Ken Kao. MGM is all-in on the film, plunking down $3 million for the rights to the book, which isn’t even published yet. When the project was first announced, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, MGM’s film group president, said: