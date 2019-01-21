With its Saturday night ceremony, the Producers Guild of America has effectively crowned Green Book the front-runner for the Best Picture Oscar. Green Book looks most likely to win the Oscar race after it took the top award at the PGA Awards, which historically has been a reliable predictor for the Oscar Best Picture winner.

We’re a day out from the announcement of the Oscar nominations, but the awards race has already found its front-runner with Green Book. The Peter Farrelly biographical comedy-drama won the Producers Guild’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures which, excluding the recent back-to-back discrepancies with The Big Short and La La Land, has predicted most of the Best Picture winners at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Won’t You Be My Neighbor? took the documentary trophy and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the animation category. Won’t You Be My Neighbor already has been deemed a shoo-in for the Oscars Best Documentary winner, though the Into the Spider-Verse win throws an interesting wrench into predictions that Incredibles 2 was the surefire winner. Sony’s late-year release was a critical and commercial hit, but remains a dark horse in the face of the indomitable House of Mouse (remember when Big Hero 6 beat out How to Train Your Dragon 2?).

This Producer’s Guild Award win caps off Green Book‘s surprising streak of wins through the film award circuit, and offers a deflated sense of inevitability that the film will win the Best Picture Oscar when electric films that offer profound commentary on race like Blindspotting and BlacKkKlansman get overlooked.

Check out the full list of 2019 PGA Award winners below.

Film

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Green Book

Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Television

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama:

The Americans (Season 6)

Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 2)

Producers: Amy Sherman?Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Season 2)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures:

Fahrenheit 451

Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 5)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television:

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 10)

Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, Jen Passovoy, Lisa Steele

Short

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 5)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

Being Serena (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:

Sesame Street (Season 48)

Special Awards

Milestone Award: Toby Emmerich

Stanley Kramer Award: Jane Fonda

Visionary Award: Kenya Barris

David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures: Kevin Feige

Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television: Amy Sherman-Palladino