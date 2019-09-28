This might be the most Nicolas Cage movie Nicolas Cage has ever done, and that’s saying something. In Primal, Cage plays a hunter of exotic animals who captures a rare white jaguar for a zoo. The jaguar is being transported via ship – but so is a crazy political assassin. When the assassin breaks free, he lets the jaguar, and a bunch of other animals, loose. Mayhem follows. Watch the Primal trailer below.

Primal Trailer

From the first few seconds of this trailer alone, you can tell what kind of movie Primal is going to be. We see Nicolas Cage, sporting a cowboy hat and sunglasses, shouting, “TAKE IT EASY WITH MY CAT!” But this is no mere house cat we’re talking about. It’s a priceless white jaguar Cage’s character, Frank Walsh, has captured to bring back to a zoo. The rest of the trailer is filled with moments of Cage doing what he does best: shouting and looking like a crazy person. Here’s the full synopsis:

When Frank Walsh (Nicolas Cage), a hunter and collector of rare and exotic animals, bags a priceless white jaguar for a zoo, he figures it’ll be smooth sailing to a big payday. But the ship bearing Frank’s precious cargo has two predators caged in its hold: the cat, and a political assassin being extradited to the U.S. After the assassin breaks free – and then frees the jaguar – Frank feverishly stalks the ship’s cramped corridors in hot pursuit of his prey, right up until the thrilling, unpredictable climax.

Honestly, how can you not want to see this? Even if Cage weren’t in this movie, it would still be crazy enough to warrant a watch. It’s kind of like Under Seige meets Snakes on a Plane, and that’s the type of movie I can get behind. Throw in Cage doing his thing, and brother, you’ve got yourself a stew going. Cage continues to take on weird, wild projects, and we’re all the better for it. The stunning Mandy had the actor turning in one of the best performances of his career. His Color Out of Space is currently on the festival circuit, and while that movie isn’t what I’d call good (read my review here), Cage’s performance is so god damn weird that it has to be seen to believed.

Nick Powell directs Primal, with a script from Richard Leder. Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, LaMonica Garrett, and Michael Imperioli star. Primal opens in theaters and On Demand on November 8, 2019.