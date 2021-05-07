There’s a new official trailer for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. Whew, try saying that five times fast. But the extra-long title is worth it, because the wait for a new anime adaptation of the beloved anime has been just as long. The Movie is a continuation of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, which debuted in 2014 as a more accurate adaptation of Naoko Takeuchi’s seminal manga. The Movie adapts the Dream arc of the manga. Watch the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer below.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Trailer

In Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, “When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world…”

It’s a story that might be familiar to old-school Sailor Moon fans — the Dream arc was adapted in the fourth season of the original ’90s Sailor Moon anime, titled Sailor Moon SuperS. Still not sure what I’m talking about because you only caught Sailor Moon on repeats on TV, out of order? It’s the arc with the talking Pegasus that had the hots for Chibi Moon.

Also potentially familiar to old-school Sailor Moon fans: the English voice cast, who are debuted in the new trailer. It’s not the voice cast who did the original (heavily censored) DiC dubs, but the more “accurate” dub commissioned by Viz Media. Stephanie Sheh, who plays Sailor Moon, would reprise the role in the new Sailor Moon Crystal.

Here is the English voice cast for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie:

Stephanie Sheh is Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon

Kate Higgins is Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury

Cristina Vee as Rei Hino/Sailor Mars

Amanda C. Miller is Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter

Cherami Leigh as Minako Aino/Sailor Venus

Sandy Fox is Chibi-Usa / Sailor Chibi Moon

Veronica Taylor as Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto

Erica Mendez is Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus

Lauren Landa is Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune

Christine Marie Cabanos as Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn

Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask

Michelle Ruff is Luna

Johnny Yong Bosch is Artemis

Deby Dayberry is Diana

The Movie is directed by Chiaki Kon (The Way of the Househusband), with music by Yasuharu Takanashi (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal), with Kazuko Tadano (Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon) responsible for character designs and TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN for animation production.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 & Part 2 premieres on Netflix June 3, 2021.