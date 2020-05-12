Predator: Hunting Grounds recently brought the film franchise back to the video game world with a first-person shooter game that allows you to either be part of a team of soldiers on various missions in the jungle or a Predator who kills the soldiers one-by-one. Now that the game has been out for a little while, some downloadable content is on the way, and the first downloadable bonus content for the game will be very exciting for fans of the original Predator, because it’s bringing back Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch. There’s even a whole backstory about where he’s been since 1987.

The official PlayStation Blog announced the forthcoming Predator: Hunting Grounds DLC today with this schedule:

Here’s what the post says about bringing back the character who bested a Predator on his own:

“In order to make Predator: Hunting Grounds the game we envisioned it to be, it had to include Dutch’s story and bringing him back into the universe. We have created two different items for the community in order to do this. The first is a free update, available for all players who own the game. Players will be able to learn where Dutch has been all these years and hear his story in his own words through a series of voice tapes that you earn as you level up.”

As for the second update, that will unfortunately be paid DLC that costs real money, which could be a real detriment to the game as time goes on. But that will allow to to play as an aged, bearded Dutch, voiced by none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to being able to play as Dutch, you’ll also get access to the QR5 “Hammerhead” Rifle and Dutch’s Knife. For those who don’t pay for the second DLC pack, the knife will be free for all players sometime in June, so stick around.

This is just the beginning of downloadable content for Predator: Hunting Grounds. Apparently there are more themed character packs on the way, perhaps featuring more characters from the original movie, or possibly sequels and spin-offs like Predators and The Predator (hopefully not the Alien vs Predator franchise). More than likely we’ll also end up seeing some different Predators from over the years.

The first Predator: Hunting Grounds DLC packs will be available starting on May 26, 2020.