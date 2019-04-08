Jesse Custer might be about to finally find God. The AMC adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic series Preacher will reach the end of its journey with the upcoming season 4. Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen developed the series, which premiered in 2016. While many of the plot elements and characters were lifted directly from Ennis and Dillion’s comic, the show also differed significantly in other ways. The fourth and final season of Preacher will arrive in August.

If you’ve followed the long, bloody road of Preacher this far, you might as well follow it to the end. Preacher season 4 will bring on the series finale, as executive producer Seth Rogen revealed on Twitter today.

AMC announced Preacher‘s fourth season in November 2018.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks. “We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

Now we know where the journey leads: to the end of the road. Preacher focuses on Jesse Custer, ” a hard-drinking, chain-smoking preacher who, enduring a crisis of faith, becomes infused with an extraordinary power. He embarks on a quest to better understand his new gift and to literally find God, alongside his trigger-happy ex-girlfriend, Tulip, and new vampire friend, Cassidy.” I know how the Preacher comic series ends, but there’s no telling if that’s how the show will end, too. But one can assume Jesse will maybe find God. In season 3, Jesse returned to the Louisiana plantation where he was raised, and faced some old enemies and long-simmering grudges.

The series stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley, and Colin Cunningham, with Jeremy Childs, Liz McGreever, Jonny Coyne, Adam Croasdell and Prema Cruz as recurring guest stars. I was a huge fan of the comic, but I could never quite get into the AMC adaptation, and gave up after one season. Maybe now that I know the show is coming to an end I’ll go back and catch up and see what I’ve been missing.

Preacher season 4 premieres August 4.