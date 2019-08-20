HBO Max is about to bring a little more magic into our lives. WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service has given a pilot order to a Practical Magic prequel series, which will presumably lead up to the events in the 1998 fantasy film starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

Variety broke the news that HBO Max has given a pilot production commitment for Warner Bros. Television’s one-hour drama Rules of Magic, a prequel series to Practical Magic. The series will be based on the novels Rules of Magic and Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman, the latter of which was previously adapted into the 1998 cult classic starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as two sister witches who must overcome a family curse.

Per Variety, here is the synopsis for Rules of Magic:

Set in 1960s New York City, the series follows three troubled siblings — Franny, Jet and Vincent Owens — who wrestle with “abnormalities” that have kept them isolated. But the tumultuous times unearth the extraordinary discovery that they are, in fact, descendants of a bloodline of witches. The two sisters will become the revered, and sometimes feared, aunts in “Practical Magic,” while their brother will leave an unexpected legacy.

So no, this probably won’t feature the return of Bullock and Kidman’s Sally and Gillian, whose adventures take place years after the events of this series. Instead, we’ll be getting witches in 1960s New York, which on its own, sounds like pretty fun premise for a TV series regardless of its connection to Practical Magic. The 1998 film was not a commercial hit by any means, but has developed a sort of nostalgic following from women who grew up in the ’90s. For that reason, Rules of Magic may accumulate a small but devout following akin to the CW’s Charmed or Roswell reboots.

The series already has some impressive talent behind it, with Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg will write and executive produce Rules of Magic. Dana Baratta will also write and executive produce, with Denise Di Novi and Nina Tassler of PatMa Productions and Hoffman also executive producing. HBO Max is currently setting up a writers’ room for the series with a 10 script order.

Rules of Magic is one of three Warner Bros. TV pilot orders given by HBO Max, which include the half-hour dramedy Generation and the hour-long drama Red Bird Lane.