Polaroid, the feature debut of Child’s Play remake director Lars Klevberg, was originally supposed to terrify audiences in 2017. But the release date kept being pushed back, and eventually, Polaroid was yanked from the release schedule entirely. Now the film will finally see the light of day, and there’s a new trailer to prove it. The story involves supernatural occurrences surrounding a vintage Polaroid camera. So it’s kind of like that Goosebumps book Say Cheese and Die. Watch the Polaroid trailer below.

Polaroid Trailer

It’s rarely a good sign when a horror movie keeps getting pushed around before eventually finding a release. To be fair, every so often the delayed film turns out to be surprisingly good. The Cabin in the Woods is perhaps the best example of this: the studio had no idea what they had on their hands – and there were financial difficulties too. Eventually, though, Cabin in the Woods was released and was well-regarded. Mike Dougherty’s Trick ‘r Treat underwent a similar fate, eventually being released to gain a cult following. So maybe, just maybe, Polaroid is some unseen gem waiting to find its audience.

But after watching this trailer, I’m not so sure about that. This looks like your typical youth-oriented fright flick, where jump scares are waiting around every corner and none of the characters are that interesting. It also looks like a cross between The Ring and the Final Destination franchise. Lars Klevberg directs, adapting his own short film to feature-length. Here’s the original short, which is pretty creepy – but also probably works best a short film.

In the feature adaptation, “a high school loner, Bird Fitcher, has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end.” Kathryn Prescott, Grace Zabriskie, Samantha Logan, Tyler Young, Javier Botet, Katie Stevens, Madelaine Petsch, Priscilla Quintana, Davi Santos, Keenan Tracey, and Mitch Pileggi star.

Polaroid will finally arrive On Demand starting September 17, and open in select theaters October 11.