We’re in the midst of the golden age of Stephen King adaptations. Could R.L. Stine and Christopher Pike adaptations be next? We can only hope. Variety says that HBO Max is developing a Point Horror anthology series based on the books from Stine, Pike and more. The show will be called Point Fear – which is kind of odd; why not just call it Point Horror? – and “is described as an anthology series that exposes the horrors of being a teenager. Each episode of the show will be inspired by one of the books in the series, told for today’s audiences but with a nostalgic nod to the 1990s.” Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is in talks to direct and executive produce the series.

The Point Horror brand officially launched in 1991, although to get things started, Scholastic re-published some of their books from the late ’80s. Titles include The Lifeguard by Richie Tankersley Cusick, The Babysitter by R.L. Stine, and many, many more. The series continued off and on over the years, all the way into 2014. One of the more recent titles includes the brilliantly named Wickedpedia, by Chris Van Etten. It featured this alluring tagline: “It’s the return of Point Horror for the Internet generation! Don’t open the door. Don’t answer your phone. And whatever you do, DON’T turn on your computer!” Good advice all around.

The Point Horror anthology series comes from Picturestart and Lionsgate Television, and will be executive produced by R.L. Stine and Yvonne M. Bernard. This isn’t the only Stine-related adaptation in the works. An entire trilogy based on his Fear Street books is currently in development, with Honeymoon director Leigh Janiak at the helm.