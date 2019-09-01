Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be the final chapter of the Skywalker saga that began all the way back in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. But there are plenty of characters who don’t share the last name (or bloodline) of the family that sends the galaxy into chaos every few decades. And one of them will have new details revealed about their past.

Oscar Isaac plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron, a hero who has a little bit if Han Solo in him, but perhaps a little more reckless, as evidenced by his bold actions in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It turns out that there might be a reason for that, because Isaac says when The Rise of Skywalker comes out this winter, fans may be surprised to learn that Dameron isn’t the clean-cut hero that he seems to be.

Speaking with The Associated Press (via ET Canada), Oscar Isaac teased what’s in store for Poe Dameron when the final chapter of the Skywalker saga arrives. Isaac said:

“Particularly with Poe, I think people will be surprised to see that he has a bit more of an ambiguous past. He’s not just kind of that squeaky-clean flyboy.”

That may not be entirely surprising since it seemed like Poe Dameron already had a little bit of scoundrel in him. But perhaps Dameron’s past didn’t always have him on the side of who we perceive as the good guys. In the same way that Han Solo was a smuggler and undoubtedly engaged in some shady dealings, perhaps the Resistance’s best pilot also lived a morally questionable life too. But perhaps we already know why Dameron’s life wasn’t always so “squeaky-clean.”

During The D23 Expo, when Oscar Isaac aappeared on stage for the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker presentation, he was alongside Keri Russell, and the two revealed that their characters had a past with each other. Russell is playing a character named Zorii Bliss, a character who wears a dark purple suit with a helmet reminiscent of The Rocketeer.

Zorii Bliss just so happens to be a mysterious scoundrel herself who frequents a place known as the Thieves’ Quarter on the snow-dusted planet of Kijimi. So if she has a past with Poe Dameron, then it’s likely that they were thieving scoundrels together, and maybe at one time our Resistance hero wasn’t willing to pick a side in the battle against the First Order.

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on December 20, 2019.