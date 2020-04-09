Maggie Simpson has a playdate with Disney+ — and with destiny. The youngest member of America’s favorite animated family gets the spotlight in a new The Simpsons short film which first played in theaters in front of Pixar’s Onward. Now the animated short film, titled Playdate with Destiny, is making its streaming debut on Disney+ tomorrow.

Here is the synopsis for Playdate with Destiny:

The film begins on a day that seemed like just another day at the park for Maggie Simpson. But when Maggie faces playground peril, a heroic young baby whisks her from danger — and steals her heart. After a blissful first playdate, Maggie can’t wait to see her new baby beau again the following day, but things don’t go exactly as planned. Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?

Playdate with Destiny follows in the footsteps of the animated series’ 2012 Oscar-nominated short Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare, which also will begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. Both shorts join all 30 seasons of the popular animated series.

To mark the debut of Playdate with Destiny on Disney+, The Simpsons ” creator Matt Groening shared a special handwritten note to fans.

Playdate With Destiny arrives on Disney+ on April 10, 2020.