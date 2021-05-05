You might know Natalie Morales for her work as an actress on shows like Parks and Recreation, The Little Things, Happily, Stuber, or Bojack Horseman. But after directing several short films and multiple episodes of television, she’s making her feature debut in 2021. Her first film is a pandemic-era drama called Language Lessons, but it seems she quickly leapt to the next level with her second feature, Plan B. This one is a road trip comedy about a straight-laced high school student who attends a party, has sex for the first time, and then goes on a quest with her best friend to find the morning after pill. Think Booksmart or the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, but crossed with the HBO Max comedy Unpregnant. Check out the first trailer below.

Plan B Trailer

I know this is an extremely well-worn genre when it comes to movies, but despite the familiar premise, this looks surprisingly great. There are several lines in here that made me laugh out loud, and the combination of good jokes with what appear to be fun central performances from Kuhoo Verma (who played one of Kumail Nanjiani’s prospective girlfriends in The Big Sick) and Victoria Moroles (Teen Wolf) has me actively excited to see this. Plus, the idea of seeing a story like this from a perspective that isn’t often put front and center provides the double-whammy of increasing representation and also allowing for cultural-specific comedic beats that we haven’t seen a million times before. That’s part of what made Never Have I Ever so much fun, and this film has a similar “anything’s possible” energy.

And based solely on the trailers for her first two features, I’m also impressed by Morales’s vision behind the camera here. In just her second movie, it looks like she has taken a significant step up in terms of style and sheen (on what is likely a relatively small budget), and the execution seems to be on point all around. Joshua Levy and Prathiksha Srinivasan, who worked on iZombie and Bollyweird together, wrote the script, and Mason Cook, Michael Provost, Josh Ruben, and Hana Hayes co-star.

Here is the movie’s official synopsis:

After a regrettable first sexual encounter, a straight-laced high school student (Kuhoo Verma) and her slacker best friend (Victoria Moroles) have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland.

Plan B premieres on Hulu on May 28, 2021.