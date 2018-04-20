Watch: Pixar-Themed Parade and Fireworks at Disneyland’s Pixar Fest, ‘Up’ Show at Animal Kingdom
Posted on Friday, April 20th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
Pixar is one of Disney’s greatest assets, but thus far, the animation giant hasn’t had much of a significant presence in the company’s theme parks. Sure, there’s an occasional attraction here and there (Toy Story Mania, etc.) and even a section devoted to Cars at Disneyland’s California Adventure, but Pixar is about to become a much bigger player there with the upcoming Pixar Pier.
For those who can’t visit the parks in person, we have a few videos below of a new Pixar-branded parade and fireworks show seen during the festivities at the limited-time celebration known as Pixar Fest, as well as a permanent Up-themed addition to Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.
First up, here’s some footage of a new Pixar-themed fireworks/light show as seen on Main Street, U.S.A., complete with references to Toy Story, Cars, and many more:
Next, here’s a video of the entire Pixar Play Parade, featuring characters from Monsters University, The Incredibles grooving to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and more:
And finally, I’ll leave you with this new Up-themed bird show called UP! A Great Bird Adventure that’s now a regular attraction at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida. Enjoy!