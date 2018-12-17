After earning critical acclaim for his directorial debut, the twisted serial killer movie The Eyes of My Mother, filmmaker Nicolas Pesce is back for another brutal thriller starring Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbot. Piercing is a psychosexual drama about a seemingly normal businessman (Abbot) who is revealed to have a penchant for killing prostitutes. But Wasikowska’s coy call girl soon turns the tables on him in a surreal, graphic thriller. The new Piercing trailer comes accompanied by the red band version, both of which you can see below.

Piercing Trailer

Mia Wasikowska and bloody psychosexual dramas are turning into the perfect match: her films like Stoker and Crimson Peak have become cult hits, and Piercing looks like it taps into that same vein. The film follows a nameless businessman (Abbot) hired to check into a hotel and kill an unsuspecting prostitute, played by Wasikowska, who recently has been making a name for herself as an indie darling thanks to films like Damsel. But unfortunately for the man, the prostitute he chose to kill ends up being more twisted and bloodthirsty than even him, and Piercing descends into a gruesome cat-and-mouse game between the two of them. Piercing also stars Laia Costa, Marin Ireland, and Wendell Pierce.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and made the festival rounds to Fantastic Fest, where /Film reviewer Marisa Mirabal caught it and in her review called it, “a carefully crafted sophomore feature that explores the dangerous limits taken to rectify trauma and fulfill various desires. A sick and stylish love letter to giallo films of the ‘70s, Piercing is cinematic kink at its finest.”

For a better taste of Pesce’s sick, twisted film, see the red band trailer below.

Piercing Red Band Trailer

Here is the official synopsis for Piercing:

Reed (Christopher Abbott) is going on a business trip. He kisses his wife and infant son goodbye, but in lieu of a suitcase filled with clothes, he’s packed a toothbrush and a murder kit. Everything is meticulously planned: check into a hotel and kill an unsuspecting victim. Only then will he rid himself of his devious impulses and continue to be a good husband and father. But Reed gets more than he bargained for with Jackie (Mia Wasikowska), an alluring call girl who arrives at his room. First, they relax and get in the mood, but when there’s an unexpected disruption, the balance of control begins to sway back and forth between the two. Is he seeing things? Who’s playing whom? Before the night is over, a feverish nightmare will unfold, and Reed and Jackie will seal their bond in blood.

Piercing opens in theaters, On Demand, and Digital on February 1, 2018.