Vanessa Kirby is proving herself a performer to watch, following her breakout, Emmy-nominated turn in The Crown with a string of roles in blockbusters and indie dramas. The latest of which is a vehicle for the actress that could take her straight to the Oscars. Kirby stuns as a grieving mother in Pieces of a Woman, a devastating drama that earned raves at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival before getting quickly scooped up by Netflix, which debuted an official trailer showcasing Kirby’s gutting performance. Watch the Pieces of a Woman trailer below.

Pieces of a Woman Trailer

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó with an adapted screenplay by Kata Wéber, Pieces of a Woman stars Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as a Boston couple preparing to welcome their first child. But when the home birth goes horribly wrong, their lives are shattered. It’s tough subject matter that Mundruczó tackles with a firmly realistic hand, and which Kirby, LaBeouf, and Ellen Burstyn, who plays the disapproving mother of Kirby’s character, all give themselves to completely. Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, and Jimmie Fails also star in Netflix’s Oscar-contending drama — the latest of many from the streamer, who looks to dominate this year’s awards season as it never has before.

/Film’s Chris Evangelista saw Pieces of a Woman at TIFF, where the film was nominated for Best Canadian Feature Film, and praised Kirby’s “career-best performance in a tragedy that never comes together.” He writes in his review:

“This opening scene is so masterfully crafted that it ends up hurting the film as a whole, because nothing that comes after can come close to recapturing those early emotions. Which is a damn shame, because there’s much here to commend – Kirby’s performance most of all. Martha’s emotional state, and the detritus of that harrowing opening, haunt every scene, and Kirby is required to go to some exceedingly difficult places, moving from devastated to furious at the blink of an eye. It is without question the best performance she’s ever delivered, and strongly suggests that Kirby should be one of those performers worth paying close attention to no matter what the film.”

Here is the synopsis for Pieces of a Woman:

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD, winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

Pieces of a Woman opens in select theaters on December 30, 2020 before hitting Netflix on January 7, 2021.