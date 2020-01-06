A new, very quick Picard TV spot has just beamed down for your viewing pleasure. The Star Trek series sees the return of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. As Picard says here, he wants to be reinstated for one mission. The ten-episode first season is arriving very, very soon. We’re talking in a few weeks, people. Watch the Picard TV spot below.

Picard TV Spot

I didn’t realize the premiere of Star Trek: Picard was almost upon us. The CBS All Access series arrives near the end of the month, January 23, which means it’s time to start ramping up the hype machine. The series is set 20 years after the events of the film Star Trek: Nemesis, and finds Picard “deeply affected by the death of Data, as depicted in Nemesis, as well as by the destruction of Romulus as referenced in the film Star Trek (2009).” It’s a clever way to tie the old Trek in with the rebooted J.J. Abrams universe, and it also allows a fans to reunite with a fan favorite.

In addition to Stewart, the cast includes Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones. Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis are also returning to the Trek universe for the show. Writer and producer Jonathan Kurtzman said that the series is “a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus year.” He added that it’ll be a much different show than Star Trek: Discovery, stating that it’ll “be slower, more meditative. It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing within all these different shows.”