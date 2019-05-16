The official title for the Star Trek Jean-Luc Picard spin-off has been revealed, and the results will shock you. Okay, not really – you probably could’ve guessed this on your own. The show is now officially called Star Trek: Picard, and there’s a new logo to boot. It’s not much, I know, but it’s just one tiny step closer to this show being a reality. See the logo below.

CBS All Access is prepared to boldly go forward with their Jean-Luc Picard series starring Patrick Stewart, and they have the title and logo to prove it. We still haven’t seen any footage yet, but that will likely change soon as the show is set to premiere this year. Stewart is returning to the iconic role he played for seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as the four films Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Alex Kurtzman, who runs the Star Trek show over at CBS All Access, serves as one of the executive producers on Picard, but he’s not the showrunner. In fact, the series doesn’t have a traditional showrunner. Instead, according to Kurtzman, the series is being “shepherded by a larger creative team” that includes author Michael Chabon.

Picard is set 18 years after Star Trek: Nemesis, and the destruction of Romulus in the 2009 Star Trek film will play a part in the story.

“The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years,” Kurtzman said recently. “There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver….What happens when circumstances have conspired to not give him the happiest of endings? Hopefully, it’s a reinforcement of [Trek creator Gene] Roddenberry’s vision of optimism. He’s going to have to go through deep valleys to get back to the light.”

Kurtzman also added: “It’ll be very different than Discovery. It’ll be slower, more meditative. It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing with in all these different shows.”

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership,” Stewart said when the show was first announced. “I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason — to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones also star, with Hanelle Culpepper and Jonathan Frakes among the directors. In addition to the logo above, you can check out a slightly off-kilter pic of Stewart back in character below.