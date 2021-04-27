Need something to fill the ’80s void left behind by GLOW? Then you might want to watch the trailer for Physical, a new Apple TV+ dramedy that stars Rose Byrne as a tormented housewife who finds solace in the world of aerobics. Like GLOW, this looks to be a mix of big hair, leotards, and darkly-tinged comedy. And hey, you can’t go wrong with Rose Byrne. Watch the Physical trailer below.

Physical Trailer

Okay, let’s get this out of the way first – this is a bad trailer. It’s chopped to hell, half the dialogue is inaudible, and there’s absolutely zero sense of what the show is even about. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s also acknowledge that Physical has a lot of potential. I want nothing but good things for Rose Byrne, so I’m hoping the series will turn out to be much better than this footage suggests.

The series is “Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego” and follows “Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics…At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.”

Again: this sounds promising! I just sure wish Apple TV+ had taken a little extra time to put together a better trailer. Oh well! In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao. The series was created by Annie Weisman, and produced by Tomorrow Studios. Weisman and Byrne also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Cunningham, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements. Additional executive producers include Craig Gillespie, who directs the pilot, and Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing, who all serve as directors.

Physical arrives on June 18.