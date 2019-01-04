Since 2010, the movie that won the Producers Guild of America award for best picture also went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars six out of eight times. (Only La La Land, The Big Short, and Gravity didn’t take home the top statue at both ceremonies; Gravity shared the PGA prize with eventual Oscar champ 12 Years a Slave in 2013.) That impressive prediction percentage means that folks who care about award season are very interested in which film takes home the PGA prize this year.

The PGA Award nominations have been released, and crowd-pleasing favorites like Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians are both in contention. Find out what else is on the list below – does it contain the future Academy Award winner for Best Picture, too?



Here’s the full list of movies that earned PGA Awards nominations for 2018:

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

That is a fascinating list of expected contenders, art house fare, and several mainstream movies that made a ton of money at the box office. The only movie that I’d argue dramatically stands out in this pack is Bohemian Rhapsody – I realize the film is a shocking box office success that’s closing in on the top 100 all-time grossers worldwide, but is it really one of the best produced movies of last year? This nomination is another sign that the entertainment industry inexplicably seems to love that movie, considering this arrives after Bohemian Rhapsody somehow also scored a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Personally, I’m happy to see A Quiet Place get a nod here – many of those other movies have been chugging along through awards season racking up nominations left and right, but could the fact that the Producers Guild cares enough about John Krasinski’s horror movie be a precursor to an Oscar nomination for Best Picture? I know it wouldn’t win, but since A Quiet Place is one of my favorite movies of 2018, I’d still love to see it be recognized on that stage.

And finally, The Producers Guild also announced nominees for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

I think I can speak for the rest of Team /Film when I say we’re hoping for Spider-Verse to take that one home. The ceremony takes place on January 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills and the winners will be announced then, so stay tuned.