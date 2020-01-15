Remember Peter Rabbit, the 2018 movie where James Corden voiced a CGI bunny in love with Rose Byrne? Well, there’s a sequel, and that sequel is coming our way this year. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has Peter and all his CGI animal pals back, and humans Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson have returned as well. Watch the trailer below, won’t you?

Peter Rabbit 2 Trailer

Oh Peter Rabbit, what shenanigans are you up to this time? And where do you get your tiny jackets? In Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, “Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.”

Having not seen the first Peter Rabbit, none of this means a damn thing to me. But you might be excited for it! If so, more power to you. The cast includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in the human roles. As for the CGI critters, James Corden voices Peter Rabbit, Margot Robbie is Flopsy Rabbit, Elizabeth Debicki is Mopsy Rabbit, Daisy Ridley is Cottontail Rabbit, Colin Moody is Benjamin Bunny, and Lennie James is Barnabas. Will Gluck directs, with a script from Gluck and Patrick Burleigh.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway opens April 3, 2020.