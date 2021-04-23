Welcome to the wild and cuddly world of famous pets. Or rather, will-be famous pets, once the pet talent agency Pets on Q is through with them. Netflix’s newest reality series, Pet Stars, follows talent management agency Pets on Q as they find the next big pet star, from good doggos to weird reptiles and everything in-between. Watch the Pet Stars trailer below.



Pet Stars Trailer

Talent management company Pets on Q was founded by Colleen Wilson and Melissa Curtis, who navigate the surprisingly complex world of animal-based entertainment in the new Netflix documentary series Pet Stars. Not only are there countless cute dogs, there are cats, rabbits, birds, lizards, turtles, rats, pigs, and monkeys vying for a chance to be the next big pet star (or at least, their owners are).

But as weird as it can feel to watch a bunch of people strategically trying to make their pet famous, there’s an undeniable joy to be found in watching cute pups and pets in adorable little outfits. And not only are they dressed to impress, a couple have some incredible talents. There’s a surfing dog! A bunny that can hop down a slide! The latter of which, according to the owner, is “not a normal bunny,” but a “Hollywood bunny.” Hard to argue with that.

Wilson and Curtis take one-on-one sessions with clients and also scout for new talent at special events, including the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, which hosts annually at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. Naturally, it features some of the cutest ugly dogs you’ve ever seen.

There’s more than just spotlight-chasing to Pet Stars. The series also promises to give a glimpse of Pet on Q’s humanitarian efforts to help animals in need. Per Netflix’s press release, Pet Stars will let viewers “see how [Colleen and Melissa] run their business securing partnerships for pets [and] how they work with rescues to highlight animals in need of a better life!”

“This pair handles Hollywood’s cutest, most well-known animal clients — top hats, treats and poop to boot,” Netflix said in a statement. “Their mission centers around making the world a better place, one animal at a time, and throughout the episodes, viewers not only get to see how they run their business securing partnerships for pets, but also how they work with rescues to highlight animals in need of a better life! Whether it’s a business opportunity or a life-changing new home, their first love (and priority) are the animals.”

Pet Stars premieres on Netflix on April 30, 2021.