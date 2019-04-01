A final trailer for the new take on Pet Sematary is here, and it might be the best one yet. No longer trying to hide the film’s big twist, this new look leans heavily into the changes Pet Sematary 2019 makes to Stephen King’s original book, and the 1989 film adaptation. Watch the Pet Sematary final trailer below, in all its terrifying glory.

Pet Sematary Final Trailer

Perhaps I’m biased because I’ve already seen the movie, but this is one creepy trailer. The music used here, combined with the unsettling imagery, work in tandem to create an overall sense of dread. This is also the first trailer that doesn’t attempt to look like the previous adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Rather than hit all the beats fans may be aware of, this final trailer is comprised of footage from the third act of the movie, which has been drastically altered from King’s novel. With that in mind, you might want to skip this trailer entirely, although I wouldn’t consider anything here a spoiler.

All these changes might upset purists, but they shouldn’t. I consider myself a huge Stephen King fan, and Pet Sematary is my favorite of his novels. But none of the alterations bothered me in the slightest. As I said in my review:

The best Stephen King adaptations do not adhere rigidly to the author’s text but rather remain true to the general spirit of the work. Think The Shining. Think Misery. Think even the 2017 adaptation of It. These works bear a strong resemblance to the words King used, but also forge their own identities, and tell their own stories – while maintaining the atmosphere King created. Pet Sematary, the latest King adaptation, fits in perfectly with these titles. Directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer take the terror that King forged, and mold it into something fresh, and exciting, and downright horrifying. Pet Sematary is one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever.

Pet Sematary, starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Hugo & Lucas Lavoie and John Lithgow, opens April 5, 2019.