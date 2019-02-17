Pet Sematary is hitting theaters this April, hoping to scare a whole new generation with Stephen King’s tale of terror. But it’s not the only pet-themed horror film arriving that month. April will also see the release of Pet Graveyard, a film with a title designed to fool people not paying attention. There was a time when mockbuster studio The Asylum would put out a knock-off like this. But Pet Graveyard doesn’t come from the fine folks at The Asylum. Instead, it comes from Uncorked Entertainment. Watch the Pet Graveyard trailer below…if you dare.

Pet Graveyard Trailer

Wow, there’s a lot going on here. First of all, despite the title, this doesn’t seem to be a Pet Sematary knock-off at all. Instead, it seems to be borrowing the plot of Flatliners, Second, at the 14 second mark, a character pronounces “consciousness” as “conscience-ness” for some reason. And third, where is the pet graveyard? There’s a shot of a cemetery at one point, but it’s clearly not a pet graveyard. Why would you lie to me like this, Pet Graveyard? I trusted you.

Here’s the official synopsis, which sounds amazing:

PET GRAVEYARD concerns a group of friends tormented by the Grim Reaper and his sinister pet after they undergo an experiment that allows them to revisit the dead.

The Grim Reaper and his sinister pet! Holy shit! I’m guessing the sinister pet is the hairless cat we see with the glowing eyes. Pretty damn sinister, if you ask me. Pet Graveyard stars Jessica O’Toole, David Cotter, Rita Siddiqui, Hindolo Koroma, Kate Milner-Evans, Georgina Jane, T’Jean Uter-Dinh, and Hattie Willow, and marks the directorial debut of Rebecca J. Matthews.

I’m very disappointed that this film isn’t ripping off the Pet Sematary plot. If this were an Asylum movie – like Transmorphers – the plot would definitely involve a burial ground that raises the dead. Maybe we’ll get lucky and The Asylum will deliver a knock-off of their own. For now, let’s all be happy with the idea that the Grim Reaper has a sinister pet. Stephen King never thought of that, and I bet he feels really stupid right now. Game, set, match, King.

Pet Graveyard will give you the creeps on DVD and digital on April 2, 2019. Now please enjoy this amazing poster.