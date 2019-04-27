Would horrors lie in store in a perfect world? It turns out, quite a few do in Perfect, the hypnotic sci-fi thriller set to debut worldwide on the film and music distribution portal app Breaker. Directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Eddie Alcazar, Perfect is an ambitious outing for a former video game developer making his feature debut that notably has the blessing of executive producer Steven Soderbergh. Watch the Perfect trailer below.

Perfect Trailer

Following a boy who goes to a mysterious genetic-engineering clinic, only to discover the price of perfection will cost him his mind and soul, Perfect seems just the kind of gonzo, high-concept sci-fi movie that would do gangbusters at film festivals. And it turns out, it has. Perfect premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year and played at the Sitges and L’Etrange Film Festivals. Steven Soderbergh executive produces the film alongside experimental music group Flying Lotus.

There’s not much to say about this trailer other than it looks appropriately trippy and surreal. Soderbergh’s support makes the film sound more promising than the trailer suggests, and perhaps Alcazar could prove to live up to his title as one of Filmmaker’s 25 to Watch.

Garrett Wareing, Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto, Maurice Compte, and Abbie Cornish star in Perfect.

Here is the synopsis for Perfect:

Produced and scored by Flying Lotus and executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh, PERFECT introduces Garrett Wareing as an emotionally-troubled young man. His mother (Abbie Cornish) sends him to a clinic, where modernist serenity whispers soothing promises of perfection. By planting plug-and-play characteristics directly into his own body, he is relieved of his dark, twisted visions, but his body pays the price for purity of mind. A festival favorite from writer and director Eddie Alcazar – one of Filmmaker’s 25 to Watch.

Perfect opens in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles May 17, 2019 and May 29, 2019, respectively, before it releases worldwide on Breaker.io on June 21.