Batman’s future butler may have just found a new home – and it appears to be an upgrade.

Pennyworth, the prequel series that focuses on DC Comics character Alfred Pennyworth’s pre-butler adventures as a British SAS agent, might shift from its current home on Epix to greener pastures at HBO Max. Negotiations are taking place right now, and you can read the details below.



Deadline reports that negotiations are ongoing between Epix and Warner Bros. TV for a third season of Pennyworth to end up on HBO Max, and part of the deal would involve the first two seasons being able to move over to that platform as well so audiences can catch up.

I don’t have Epix, so thus far I have not bothered to seek out any of Pennyworth. It’s not exactly a show that has inspired a huge amount of vocal fan support, so I suspect a lot of people are in the same boat in terms of not having seen it yet – even genre fans who might actually enjoy the show if they were to give it a shot. Epix is a little bit of a barrier to entry, but if Pennyworth were to shift over to HBO Max, it could open itself up to a potentially wider and more active audience, similar to what happened with the DC Universe animated series Harley Quinn when that show made the jump to HBO Max. Deadline says if the Pennyworth HBO Max deal goes through and the show gets a third season, Epix would get a “second window” – which means they’ll be able to run it on their channel after it’s been available for a pre-determined amount of time on the streaming service.

Jack Bannon plays the title character, and he was joined in the second season by James Purefoy, Jessica de Gouw, Simon Manyonda, Jason Flemyng, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater. Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller and director Danny Cannon serve as executive producers on this show. Here’s the official synopsis of the first season: