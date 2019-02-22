Before Bill Skarsgård terrified audiences as Pennywise the Clown, there was the great Tim Curry. Curry played Stephen King’s malevolent monster in the 1990 It miniseries, creating an iconic horror character in the process. Now the documentary Pennywise: The Story of It goes behind-the-scenes of that miniseries, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, all of whom seem to really hate the ending with the big spider puppet. Watch the Pennywise: The Story of It trailer below.

Pennywise: The Story of It

The 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s It has aged considerably since its debut. Watching it now, it very much feels like a TV movie, and a lot of the performances from the child actors feel stiff and unconvincing. And yet, the film still has the power to scare, due to some genuinely creepy moments, and of course, Tim Curry’s iconic performance as Pennywise the Clown.

Pennywise: The Story of It is a doc that hopes to give the miniseries its due. The above extended trailer features a lengthy look at the film, featuring most of the cast (including Curry himself) reminiscing on the project. Based on the footage above, it’s clear this doc is a labor of love – the type of fan documentary that wants to cover as many aspects of the production as possible. Here’s a synopsis.

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ is a feature length documentary from the makers of ‘RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop’ and ‘You’re so cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night’. Featuring over 40 interviews with the cast and crew (including Tim Curry) of Tommy Lee Wallace’s 1990 TV classic ‘Stephen King’s IT’ this documentary will explore the legacy of the show as well as the cultural impact that Pennywise has had on a generation of fans. With hours of never-before-seen behind the scenes footage and exclusive photos ‘Pennywise’ will be the ultimate celebration of this much loved classic and will also be a lasting tribute to the remarkable work of the one of cinema’s greatest character actors Mr. Tim Curry.

As a fan of all-things Stephen King, and the 1990 miniseries, I’m definitely interested in checking this out, especially since the filmmakers were able to talk to Curry, who has mostly remained out of the public eye after suffering a stroke in 2012. The film also features interviews with Seth Green, Richard Thomas, Emily Perkins, Bart Mixon, director Tommy lee Wallace, and more. The most amusing thing from the footage above is that nearly everyone hates the infamous spider that shows up at the miniseries. Sorry, spider.

Pennywise: The Story of It arrives later this year.