In a normal world, Peninsula, the eagerly-awaited sequel to Train To Busan, would’ve already played at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But of course, we don’t live in a normal world, and this year’s Cannes was canceled. Thankfully, we’ll eventually get to see Peninsula, but for now, let’s make do with two new posters. They’re appropriately moody without giving too much away, and that’s just the way we like it around here.

Above you can see a new Peninsula poster, brandishing the highly-coveted Cannes Film Festival seal. The movie was set to premiere at Cannes last month, but of course, that didn’t happen. This poster hints at the larger scope of the sequel – Train To Busan was almost entirely contained in one location (the train), but Peninsula is opening things up a bit.

“The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train To Busan, it makes it look like an independent film,” said director Yeon Sang-ho. “Train To Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.” The filmmaker added that the film takes place four years after the events of Train To Busan, but tells a new story with new characters. Yeon added: “Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula.”

Peninsula follows a former soldier named Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), who escaped the zombie outbreak but has to return to Korea on a mission and face “a zombie-infested wasteland turned into a ghetto by other nations trying to stop the spread of the virus.” Along the way, he runs into other survivors in Seoul. When he tries to complete his mission and retrieve something to bring out of the wasteland, he unexpectedly meets up with some non-infected survivors who are still in Seoul.

In addition to the poster above, there’s another new poster you can see below. This one looks a bit reminiscent of Mad Max: Fury Road, and I have no complaints about that.

Peninsula is currently set for a summer release in South Korea – but that could change in light of the coronavirus. There’s still no info on when we might get to see the film in the states, but we’ll hopefully learn more soon.