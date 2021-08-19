‘Pen15’ Trailer Shows Off the Upcoming Animated Special
Posted on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
Last month, word came out that the terrific Hulu comedy series Pen15 would be producing an animated episode, which is a major stylistic departure for the show. Now, thanks to a new trailer, we have a better look at what that episode will look like – and the “mystical” event that changes the lead characters’ appearances for a portion of the story. Check it out below.
Pen15 Trailer
The Pen15 animated special is called “Jacuzzi,” and its official description is as follows: “On vacation with Curtis, Anna and Maya are introduced to new crippling insecurities. The girls try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.”
Based solely on a few photos from the episode that were released last month, it was tough to guess exactly what that description meant. But the trailer lays it all out on the table: Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) visit a caricaturist on a Florida boardwalk during their vacation, and are horrified to discover the parts of themselves that are exaggerated by the artist. And since they’re playing middle-schoolers who are at peak vulnerability over any physical critiques, a significant portion of the episode plays out with their characters depicted as the exaggerated versions of themselves.
Konkle, who co-created the series with Erskine and Sam Zvibleman and wrote this episode, has said that the episode was originally going to be live-action, with the characters donning prosthetics to reflect those caricatures. “We got really excited about prosthetics,” she said. “Before COVID, we were on the track. We were getting fitted for prosthetics; we had all these amazing digital pictures made of what we were going to look like. It was killing me, I was so excited.” Then the pandemic hit, and they decided to turn that negative experience into a new experiment and make the episode animated – which seems like it’s a good aesthetic match with that feeling when you’re young when you visit a new place and try to adopt a whole new personality.
Of course, this being Pen15, Maya and Anna’s bubble of anticipation bursts in spectacular fashion when they realize that a change of locale doesn’t mean they’ve been whisked away from all of their problems. Being interrupted by your dad while hanging out with boys in a jacuzzi? Brutal.
The Pen15 animated special airs on August 27, 2021, but there’s no official word yet on when the rest of season 2 will air.