Pedro Pascal is Nicolas Cage‘s biggest fan. Not in real life – though that’s entirely possible! — but in the upcoming Lionsgate action-comedy starring Cage as….Nicolas Cage. Pascal is in talks to join The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent cast as Cage’s superfan who may not be all that he appears to be.

The Wrap reports that the Mandalorian star is in talks to join Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action-comedy starring Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who begins to grapple with his career choices while also getting mixed up in a plot involving the CIA and a drug cartel kingpin. Pascal will play Javi a Nic Cage superfan “who is not all that he appears to be.”

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the fictionalized version of Cage is “creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin” and “must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a superfan (Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.”

Per previous reports, Cage is informed by the CIA that Pascal’s billionaire superfan is actually a “drug cartel kingpin who has kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential nominee, and is recruited by the U.S. government to get intelligence. The situation spirals even more dramatically when the Mexican brings over Cage’s daughter and his ex-wife for a reconciliation, and when their lives are on the line, Cage takes on the role of a lifetime.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sounds like one of the wackiest high-concept comedies out there, like a cross between Being John Malkovich and Misery, with a dash of classic Cage action thrown in there. And the movie will apparently recreate scenes from some of Cage’s most famous films, including Leaving Las Vegas, Face-Off, and Gone in 60 Seconds, which sounds all sorts of spectacular. With a charismatic actor like Pascal (who can switch between sincere and smarmy at the drop of a dime) in the mix, this sounds like something we need to keep on our radar.

Directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay by Tom Gormican & Kevin Etten, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is expected to go into production this fall. It’s produced by Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr and Mike Nilon.