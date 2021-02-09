Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, directors of the indie gem The Peanut Butter Falcon, have a new movie lined-up, and they’re teaming with producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller to make it happen. The untitled movie is described as “a Cuban story that will be shot largely in Spanish with a very naturalistic vibe in the vein of American Honey,” set against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic of the early ’90s.

Collider broke the news that The Peanut Butter Falcon directors Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz are teaming with Phil Lord and Chris Miller for a new movie. Here are the details:

Nilson and Schwartz are in talks to write, direct and produce the untitled film, which sources describe as a Cuban story that will be shot largely in Spanish with a very naturalistic vibe in the vein of American Honey. Set amid the heightening AIDS epidemic of the early ’90s, the story is said to follow two brothers in the Cuban punk movement who enter a sanatorium to escape poverty.

Lord and Miller will produce via their Lord Miller banner with Aditya Sood with Rebecca Karch Tomlinson serving as an executive producer for Lord Miller, and Nilson and Schwartz will produce through their company Lucky Treehouse. Released in 2019, The Peanut Butter Falcon followed a man who has Down syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler and befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally.

I confess I have yet to see the flick but I’ve heard overwhelmingly good things. /Film’s Jacob Hall caught the movie at SXSW in 2019, and wrote:

As you may imagine, The Peanut Butter Falcon can get a little too cute for its own good and it never quite manages to know what to do with Dakota Johnson‘s character, who spends most of the running time trying to track down Zak and bring him back to the nursing home. Some of the pitstops along the way don’t quite work, but others are thrilling, funny, and moving, depending on what emotional buttons writer/directors Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz want to press at the moment. And while they’re first time feature filmmakers, they really know how to press those buttons. Even when it threatens to be too much, The Peanut Butter Falcon taps its brakes with a moment of disarming sweetness or a scene of stunning honesty or a big laugh.

In addition to this new movie, Nilson and Schwartz are also developing a limited series for Apple with Margot Robbie’s production company, and also an episodic drama for Showtime with David Duchovny.