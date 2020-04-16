A flock of Peacock trailers has been released by the forthcoming NBCUniversal streaming service in anticipation of its July launch. The trailers for Peacock’s original titles range from sequels and prequels to beloved titles, to star-studded dramas and intriguing thrillers, like the an exciting follow-up series to the quirky procedural Psych and an espionage comedy starring David Schwimmer. And for the quarantined kids who are likely itching for new content: there’s an animated Madagascar prequel series, complete with musical numbers. Watch the Peacock trailers below.

Psych 2

Psych 2 reunites the iconic crime-solving duo Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) in a TV-movie sequel that brings the pair back to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to help out an injured Lassiter (Timothy Omundson). The official synopsis reads:

Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo are back in an animated series that shows the lovable foursome’s origin story. And though the whole premise of the Madagascar films were that these Central Park Zoo animals had never left the zoo, Madagascar: A Little Wild shows them going all kinds of wild adventures. And possibly singing?

The Capture

Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

The spy drama The Capture looks like a tense wrong-man thriller starring a bunch of British actors you recognize by face, but couldn’t name off the top of your head. The British import, which aired in the U.K. on BBC, stars Strike’s Holliday Grainger and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s Callum Turner.

Intelligence

David Schwimmer brushes off his comedy chops to play a “maverick” American intelligence agent who teams up with a hapless British computer analyst (Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show). The Sky One comedy series looks appropriately silly and wry, with some great physical comedy from Schwimmer, who reminds us why he was such an asset on Friends.

Angelyne

Emmy Rossum stars in the title role of the limited series about the “glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe” who reigns over West Hollywood, Angelyne. It’s decadence and glamor to the extreme, and Rossum looks like she is ready to chew up the scenery.