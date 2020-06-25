Peacock released a slew of new trailers for its initial slate of Peacock Originals premiering when the new streaming service launches this summer. Among these original movies and shows include an adaptation of the Aldous Huxley dystopian classic Brave New World starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore, a feature film sequel to the beloved comedy series Psych, and more. Watch the Peacock Original trailers below.

Peacock Original Trailers

Peacock’s Brave New World “imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.” It also appears to take some creative liberties with the Huxley classic, casting Solo star Alden Ehrenreich as the outsider and de facto protagonist John the Savage, a supporting character in Huxley’s book but the easier character to root for, for modern audiences. Also starring in the series are Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) as Lenina Crowe, Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones) as Bernard Max, and Demi Moore, who appears in a recurring role.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home reunites the crime-solving duo Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) in a TV-movie sequel that brings the pair back to their old stomping grounds in Santa Barbara to help an injured Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) and “navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

The spy drama The Capture looks like a tense wrong-man thriller starring a bunch of British actors you recognize by face, but couldn’t name off the top of your head. The British import, which aired in the U.K. on BBC, stars Strike’s Holliday Grainger and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’s Callum Turner.

David Schwimmer returns to comedy to play a “maverick” American intelligence agent who teams up with a hapless British computer analyst (Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show) in Intelligence. The Sky One comedy series looks appropriately silly, with some great physical comedy from Schwimmer, who reminds us why he was such an asset on Friends.

Olympic gold metalist Ryan Lochte reflects on his past mistakes, including the Rio robbery scandal that tainted his reputation, as the swimmer trains for the Tokyo games, which have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that won’t stop Peacock from releasing the docuseries In Deep With Ryan Lochte, which promises an intimate and introspective journey with the fallen athlete.

Curious George gets animated in a new semi-educational pre-school program based on the classic character from Margret and H.A. Rey. Better watch those bananas.

Peacock continues to expand its children’s programming with Cleopatra in Space, the DreamWorks animated show that originally premiered on the DreamWorks Channel in Southeast Asian and Pacific Asian countries. Now U.S. audiences can get introduced to the out-of-this-world premise of a teen Cleopatra who gets sucked into a portal to the future and must attend a high-tech academy…in space. Also she has superpowers.

All of these Peacock Original titles are set to premiere when Peacock launches on on July 15, 2020.