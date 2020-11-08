Peacock, one of the ten zillion different streaming services we have on our hands these days, is expanding its youth-oriented programming with new shows, new episodes, and free candy that flies out of the TV! I made that last one up, but the rest of the sentence is true. Titles include new shows like Trollstopia and The Mighty Ones, and new episodes of stuff like Curious George, Cleopatra in Space, and more. The full details on the Peacock kids shows await you below.

Trollstopia

First up, there’s Trollstopia. The show is inspired by the DreamWorks Trolls movies, and described as “the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the Trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical Trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every Troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!” Sure, that sounds fun, I guess! Look for Trollstopia on November 19.

The Mighty Ones

Then there’s The Mighty Ones: “In every backyard a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures. DreamWorks THE MIGHTY ONES follows the hilarious adventures of the smallest of them: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry who call themselves “the Mighty Ones.” These best friends live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans who they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live large and have fun in their wild world.”

Yes, that’s right, this is a show about a twig, a pebble, a leaf, and a strawberry going on adventures. You can see it on November 9.

Cleopatra in Space

Cleopatra in Space! It’s exactly what it sounds like! “A comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years. Viewers can follow Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied saviour of the future world. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, as well as tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.” The second season of the show arrives on November 19.

Curious George

Not only is there a Curious George animated series, but it’s about to enter its thirteenth season. The show “targets preschool viewers and follows the adventures of everyone’s favorite monkey and his insatiable curiosity to bring delightful antics, gentle humor and heartfelt emotion to each fun-filled episode.” Season 13 arrives on December 11.





Madagascar: A Little Wild

Oh, there’s a Madagascar TV series, too? Sure, why not. The show is entering its second season, where “Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.” It hits Peacock on December 11.

Where’s Waldo?

Hey, Where’s Waldo? He’s on Peacock, obviously. In the new season of the show, “Waldo, Wenda and Wizard Whitebeard are off on all new globetrotting adventures celebrating cultures around the world from Canada to Buenos Aires to New Zealand and everywhere in between! It’s an international race to the finish for these intrepid explorers as they earn their wizarding stripes by collecting magic keys before the meddling Odlulu foils their fun.” New episodes arrive December 11.