Peacemaker: Release Date, Cast and More

If you thought The Suicide Squad was fun, then you’ll be happy to hear it already has a spin-off series on the way. Whether or not Peacemaker was your favorite character, you better get used to seeing his face around on HBO Max… Below is everything you need to stay updated on the upcoming DCEU series, Peacemaker.

Peacemaker Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Although no exact release date has been announced, we can expect Peacemaker to premiere in January 2022 when the series will stream exclusively on HBO Max. Work on Peacemaker begun quickly after production on The Suicide Squad, and filming wrapped just last month. So not only is the wait not too long, to begin with, its creator has already hinted at the possibility of a season 2.

What Is Peacemaker?

Peacemaker continues the world James Gunn introduced with his DCEU ensemble film The Suicide Squad. There we met the titular Peacemaker for the very first time, a prison-bound menace who is released by intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) to complete a top-secret mission for the U.S. Government. He teams up with a squad of villains and thus, exciting action ensues. But long before this, Peacemaker was his own, terrible person — and that’s what his series will be about.

Gunn has used many descriptive words when referencing this character, including “douchey” and simply sharing that he “sucks.” The series will delve further into his origins and exploits before the start of the film, and possibly provide justification for his unfortunate personality. Peacemaker is also expected to have an ensemble at its core, with a big sci-fi storyline to guide them. But that may be where its similarities to the film end because Gunn has also dubbed the series “more grounded, more natural and more real.”

Peacemaker Cast

John Cena is set to reprise his role as Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker. Cena’s character is a ruthless killer who strives to achieve peace, by any means possible. Cena will be rejoined by John Economos as Steve Agee, the warden of Belle Reeve, and aide to Amanda Waller who also appeared with Cena in The Suicide Squad. Also returning is Jennifer Holland who played Emilia Harcourt, another aide to Waller.

Newcomer to the DCEU Freddie Stroma will play Adrian Chase, a district attorney who doubles as a crime fighter. Also starring in the series is Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Christopher Heyerdahl, Elizabeth Ludlow, Rizwan Manji, Nhut Le, Alison Araya, and Lenny Jacobson.

Peacemaker Director, Crew, and More

Fresh off of his work on The Suicide Squad, writer-director James Gunn began planning the Peacemaker spin-off series. All eight episodes of the first season were written by Gunn, who also doubled as a director for five of them. Directing the remaining three episodes are Jody Hill (Observe and Report), Brad Anderson (Session 9), and Rosemary Rodriguez (Jessica Jones). Gunn also executive produces, alongside The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran and series star, John Cena.