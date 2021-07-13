Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad spin-off headed to HBO Max, has wrapped filming – and this news comes with info on who will be directing the series. We already knew that The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn directed five of the show’s eight episodes, and now we know who will be sharing directorial duties. That small list that includes Jody Hill (Observe and Report), Brad Anderson (Session 9), and Rosemary Rodriguez (Jessica Jones).

Peacemaker Wraps Filming

James Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that filming on Peacemaker, the upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff series starring John Cena, has wrapped. “Less than a year ago I pitched a vague pitch to HBO Max – here we are 11 months later with 8 astounding episodes in the can. Cast & crew: I love you all. Thank you for putting your hearts & souls into this project,” Gunn wrote.

The series “will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.”

While a show that explores the origins of a character sounds like a prequel, we still don’t know how this will all play out. Part of the mystery is because we don’t know if Cena’s Peacemaker lives through The Suicide Squad. “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” James Gunn said when the show was announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

John Cena added: “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie. I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Peacemaker Directors

The news that Peacemaker has wrapped also comes with info on the show’s directors. Gunn confirmed that Jody Hill, the filmmaker behind Observe and Report, Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and The Righteous Gemstones, was one of the directors on the show. On Twitter, Gunn said: “I’ve known Jody a long time. I love Observe & Report and Foot Fist Way and early on an exec at HBO Max described Peacemaker as Eastbound & Down meets Watchmen so I thought I’d go directly to the source. Loved having him involved.”

Meanwhile, Collider has confirmed that Brad Anderson and Rosemary Rodriguez are also directors on the show. Anderson’s credits include the excellent indie horror movies Session 9 and The Machinist, while Rodriguez has helmed episodes of Jessica Jones, Dickinson, The Walking Dead, and more. Peacemaker is set to arrive on HBO Max in January 2022.