Patty Jenkins is joining Netflix’s high-profile crowd of creators. The director of Wonder Woman and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix to produce new TV series for the streaming service. It will be her latest foray into television after directing this year’s TNT limited series I Am The Night.

Variety broke the news that Jenkins has signed a multi-year overall TV deal with Netflix that is valued at around $10 million over three years. Under the Patty Jenkins Netflix deal, the director-writer-producer will produce new TV series for the streaming service.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix. “Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life,”

“I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix,” Jenkins added. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.”

It’s unclear what kind of TV series Jenkins will be producing, and whether they will be original works or adaptations. But Jenkins signing on with the streaming giant is just another marker of her Hollywood success, which had already been cemented when she took the title of highest-paid female director in the industry. Netflix has been fast accumulating high-profile talent in incredibly expensive deals that often exceed seven figures.

I’m a little surprised that Jenkins is limiting herself to producing TV for the service, but perhaps she is reserving feature filmmaking for the big screen. Though Jenkins is best known for her acclaimed feature directing and writing debut Monster, she has frequently worked in TV before, directing episodes of Arrested Development, Entourage, and The Killing, and most recently executive producing and directing I Am the Night, which reunited her with Wonder Woman star Chris Pine.