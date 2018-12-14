Universal Studios, Disneyland, Walt Disney World and now…Paramount Pictures Park? It’s happening – in South Korea, at least. Paramount has just signed a deal to create a “studio-branded theme park” in a resort being developed in South Korea. Specifics of just what the Paramount theme park will contain are sketchy at best, but the studio has a wide range of entertainment to pick from – Mission: Impossible, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and many more. Personally, I’m hoping for Zodiac ride, where you obsessively comb over mountains of evidence to try to find the Zodiac Killer. That might be a long-shot, though.

Variety is reporting the news of the Paramount theme park in South Korea. The park will be part of an entertainment resort that will take up “nearly 1,100 acres of land at the Incheon airport’s International Business Complex.” Here are some specifics:

The Paramount theme park and its related entertainment and retail village, a five-star hotel, an arena for K-pop concerts and sports, conference and convention space, and a casino. The theme park would incorporate attractions based on Paramount properties, such as “Mission: Impossible.”

A Mission: Impossible attraction makes a lot of sense. With six movies already, there are plenty of exciting action set-pieces to adapt into some sort of ride – roller coaster or otherwise – and you won’t have to risk your life like Tom Cruise to enjoy any of it. Mission: Impossible is the only film property mentioned, but Paramount has a lot of options to choose from. Hell, maybe they’ll get super meta and recreate the theme park from Beverly Hills Cop III, another Paramount film.

Beverly Hills Cop III

The deal for the park was struck between Paramount and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, owner of the Inspire Integrated Entertainment Resort in Incheon, a city in South Korea. “We are pleased to have the major global force in entertainment, Paramount, on our impressive and growing list of strategic partners for Project Inspire,” said Mohegan CEO Mario Kontomerkos. “Aligning with highly sought-after and recognized brands with mutual goals is a key component to the creation of the world’s first true integrated entertainment resort.”

Kevin Suh, Paramount’s EVP of themed entertainment, added that the attraction would be “one of the first locations for a world-class Paramount-branded theme park [and] one of the world’s premier entertainment destinations.”

Construction on the entertainment center is set to begin sometime next year, with plans to open in June 2022. So start planning your trip now.