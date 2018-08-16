Lord knows that here in the year 2018 we all have a ton of extra cash sitting around. What better way to get rid of that surplus of money than by dropping almost 600 clams on a baggy T-shirt with the Paramount Pictures logo emblazoned across it? That’s right, for more than half-a-grand, you can look like you just dug something out of the Goodwill donation bin.

Looking at the over-sized tee above, you might think: “Oh, that must be someone’s sleep shirt they bought for about $5 from some thrift shop.” Incorrect! What you’re seeing is in fact a $590 Gucci Paramount Pictures t-shirt. You can pick up one of these babies at Nordstrom, and then immediately wonder just what the hell it is you’re doing with your life.

“This oversized cotton-jersey tee pays homage to American cinema with the snow-capped mountain logo of one of Hollywood’s most iconic film studios,” reads the product description. And sure, I guess that’s true. But why is it almost 600 smackers? Is there something I’m missing here? This shirt isn’t woven from rare fabrics. It’s cotton. It says so right in the description. Here are some more details:

Crewneck

Short sleeves

100% cotton

Dry clean

Paramount logo© 2018 Paramount Pictures all rights reserved

Made in Italy

Collectors

Dry clean? You can’t even throw this thing in the washer? What the hell kind of nonsense is this? I suppose bearing the Gucci brand is what makes this baggy monstrosity so pricey, and if you want to drop all that dough on this, more power to you. Still, I can’t help but feel like this is a very elaborate prank to bilk some dopes out of their hard-earned money.

On top of that, you can get a very similar shirt – that has the added bonus of not being overly baggy – for about 20 bucks on Redbubble. $20 still too pricey? Here’s one for $17. Still too rich for your blood? Okay, here’s a $10 version. Or…I guess you can just spend $590 instead. The outrageously expensive Gucci Paramount T-Shirt isn’t available yet, but you can place a pre-order now, and then not be able to buy food for a few weeks.