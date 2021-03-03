What is Paramount+? The casual streaming subscriber might not know that it is a rebranded version of CBS All Access set to launch this March with a host of new original titles that appeal to every corner of the nostalgia market. But if a Frasier reboot isn’t your thing, Paramount+ also wants to remind you that it has critically acclaimed hits like The Good Fight, Why Women Kill, and the entire Star Trek TV universe. Watch the new Paramount+ promo below.

Paramount+ Promo

Paramount+, the soon-to-launch streaming service from ViacomCBS, announced last week that they’re developing TV versions of films like The Italian Job, Fatal Attraction, and The Parallax View, as well as revivals of Frasier, Yo! MTV Raps (yes, seriously), Inside Amy Schumer, Rugrats, and more. It’s a nostalgia goldmine, but perhaps it might not be enough to persuade the casual home viewer who didn’t bother to watch a whole Investor Day presentation about upcoming shows. So Paramount+ has released a new promo that offers a sneak peek at new Originals like The Real World Homecoming: New York, For Heaven’s Sake, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, while showing a nice montage of its beloved shows that have already aired on CBS or other streaming platforms, and have a handy collection of critical praise ready.

“This is not just another streaming app,” the promo declares, “It’s a mountain of original, binge-able entertainment” before launching into a series of quotes from critics declaring shows like The Stand, Star Trek: Picard, and more “chilling” or “brilliantly bonkers.” The way that the narrator dives into the quotes suggests that these critics are all gushing about Paramount+, but that’s how marketing goes these days.

Meanwhile, the new Originals are given a short mention at the end of the promo. It’s been well-advertized that SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run and the new prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years would be coming to Paramount+, but the streamer is doubling down on the ever-popular animated franchise, launching not only the new titles, but the complete SpongeBob library.

The promo also teases live sports, breaking news, and again, that “mountain of entertainment” that seems to be the go-to slogan for the streaming platform (Because Paramount’s logo is a mountain, get it?). It’s a pretty par-for-the-course streaming promo, mostly filled with currently-airing shows that only a select few watch, that doesn’t really prove that Paramount+ is “not just another streaming app.” But it seems like that’s all ViacomCBS can do when most of Paramount+’s buzziest titles haven’t even been made yet.

Paramount+ launches on March 4, 2021.