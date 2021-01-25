Last week, we got word that CBS All Access would officially relaunch as Paramount+ starting in March. Though we’re still waiting to hear all the details on what the update will bring to the table for the ViacomCBS streaming service, Paramount+ isn’t wasting any time getting the word out about the forthcoming relaunch. Over the weekend, the first Paramount+ commercials arrived, bringing together characters from Star Trek, Dora the Explorer, Blue Bloods, Jersey Shore, Beavis and Butt-Head, and more.

Paramount+ Commercials

This first commercial takes us 16,950 feet above sea level into the mountain range where the iconic Paramount mountain can be found. At the summit, we see the likes of Christopher Pike and Spock from Star Trek: Discovery (and their upcoming spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan from Blue Bloods, Snooki from Jersey Shore, the Paw Patrol pups, DJ Khaled with a Grammy around his neck, Beavis and Butt-Head, James Corden on a snowmobile with Dora the Explorer, Jeff Probst, Gayle King, and former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher.

Conceptually, this commercial is a fun idea. But at the same time, this shows what a weak line-up of programming Paramount+ will have at relaunch – nothing here announces that this is a new major streaming service worthy of your time and money. It’s honestly a little sad. The second commercial that aired was a little more fun though.

In this one, Dora the Explorer tries to round up everyone to hike up the Paramount mountain with the help of her talking map. But Coach Cowher isn’t quite so keen on letting the cartoon be the one to lead them up a mountain. Unfortunately, he makes a sad attempt at having his own talking clipboard, and no one is having it, especially not Captain Christopher Pike. Why the hell isn’t Christopher Pike leading the charge instead of a tiny girl who could be thrown off the mountain by a light breeze? We don’t have an answer for you, and Paramount+ probably doesn’t either.

Also, keep an eye out for the totally unsettling inclusion of Samara from The Ring franchise, who has apparently decided to put her murderous tendencies on hold to go on a nice hike with fictional characters and television personalities.

Anyway, Paramount+ is slated to launch on March 4 in the United States and Latin America, and we’ll have more information about the streaming service after a a virtual investor presentation on February 24. Stay tuned.