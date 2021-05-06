The upcoming Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the acclaimed Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang comic series Paper Girls has found its adult Erin.

Ali Wong, the comedian/actress/writer/producer behind the 2019 Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe, is the latest addition to the Paper Girls cast, where she’ll be playing one of the lead roles. Read on for the plot details about the series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ali Wong is heading to Amazon Prime Video to star in Paper Girls, the television adaptation of the Eisner Award-winning comic. The show “centers on four girls who are delivering newspapers on the day after Halloween in 1988 when they become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past and the future, they encounter future versions of themselves and must choose to embrace or reject their fate.”

Just last week, Amazon announced the casting of its four main characters: Sofia Rosinsky (The Other Side of the Door) will play Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones (Cherish the Day) will play Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet (Altered Carbon) will play Erin Tieng, and Fina Strazza (Law and Order: SVU) will play KJ Bradman.

Wong, whose other credits include Fresh Off the Boat, Tuca & Bertie, Onward, Big Mouth, and American Housewife, is set to play the adult version of Erin, who comes face to face with her 12-year-old younger self. That’s when the two Erins “are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions and the reality of their grown-up life.” In the comics, adult Erin is unmarried, struggles with anxiety, and still works at the same newspaper where young Erin recently started her paper route. Doesn’t sound like a terrible life to me! But this is classic time travel drama: expectations vs. reality, determinism vs. a “no fate but what we make” mentality, and maybe even some tinges of tragedy and confusion, all set against an exciting science fiction backdrop of an interplanetary war. I’ve read the first trade paperback of this series and it’s wonderful, so I’m very much looking forward to this adaptation.

Stephany Folsom (Amazon’s much-hyped Lord of the Rings, Toy Story 4) and Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) are the co-showrunners of this adaptation, and they’re executive producing alongside Vaughan, Chiang, and Christopher Cantwell. Production is scheduled to begin this year in Chicago, but there is no premiere date in place yet.