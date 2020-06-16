Andy Samberg is in a Groundhog Day situation in Palm Springs, a new comedy hitting drive-ins and Hulu next month. Samberg plays an unlucky guy stuck in a time loop, reliving the same long day at a Palm Springs wedding over and over again. Things get further complicated when someone else at the wedding, played by Cristin Milioti, ends up in the time loop as well. Watch the Palm Springs trailer below.

Palm Springs Trailer

Even though Groundhog Day is considered the granddaddy of them all, there are a number of terrific time loop movies. Edge of Tomorrow used the formula for a sci-fi action movie set-up, the Happy Death Day series has resulted in two delightful horror-comedies, and now here comes Palm Springs. Like Groundhog Day, it uses its time loop premise for a rom-com scenario, albeit one with a lot more surrealism and sudden death.

In Palm Springs, “When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.” That synopsis goes to great lengths to hide the time loop premise, but it’s all over the trailer, so I don’t think it’s a spoiler. I’m sure someone might disagree.

Palm Springs was a big deal at Sundance this year. Many people got shut out of its premiere screening, and Neon and Hulu reportedly paid $17.5 million for the film, making it the biggest sale in Sundance history. Our own Ben Pearson caught the film at Sundance, and wrote:

“A sharp, laugh out loud crowd-pleaser, Palm Springs could end up being the funniest film of 2020. But it’s not a mindless comedy. It tackles some profound topics amid the laughs, interrogating the sustainability of long-term relationships and exploring how a seemingly awful situation might be aided by a change in perspective. It already feels like a modern comedy classic, and I can’t wait to revisit it (over, and over, and over…).”

I’ve seen the film as well, and while I didn’t love it as much as Ben, I will say it’s what I’d a call a “cute” movie. I enjoyed watching it, and I particularly liked the chemistry between Samberg and Milioti, despite some overall script issues. But that’s me.

Directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara, Palm Springs stars Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. Look for it on Hulu and in select drive-ins nationwide on July 10.