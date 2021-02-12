In the documentary Own the Room, five students from “disparate corners of the planet” take their “budding business ventures to Macau, China, to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards.” It’s the latest from Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, the team behind the documentary Science Fair. Own the Room hails from National Geographic Documentary Films, and is headed to Disney+ in March. Watch the trailer below.

Own the Room Trailer

Own the Room looks like the type of documentary that will make viewers feel good, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that. Especially right now, when so much feels, well, bad. “Given the difficult time our world is facing, this enthusiastic and determined group of young entrepreneurs are a ray of hope for a better, brighter future,” said Own the Room co-directors Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster. “We are excited to be working alongside National Geographic again and cannot imagine a more perfect platform than Disney+ to share these incredible stories and inspire children and adults alike to make a positive impact on our world.”

Own the Room is the second movie from the filmmaking duo, and their previous title Science Fair, which played at SXSW, made its streaming debut when Disney+ launched last year. Costantini also co-directed the delightful Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado.

Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering again with brilliant directing duo, Cristina and Darren, to tell this much-needed story of hope and optimism. Own the Room‘s trailblazing group of young innovators are audaciously pushing boundaries to create a better world for generations to come, and their extraordinary work deserves our attention.”

In Own the Room, “five students from disparate corners of the planet…take their budding business ventures to Macau, China, to compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. Santosh is from a small farming town in Nepal; Alondra works the register at her family’s bakery in Puerto Rico; Henry is a programming wiz from Nairobi; Jason is a marketing machine from Greece; and Daniela, an immigrant fleeing the crisis in Venezuela, is taking on the chemical industry from her lab at NYU.”

Throughout the course of the movie, “each of the business hopefuls has overcome immense obstacles in pursuing their dreams, from hurricanes to poverty to civil unrest. As they represent their countries as the top student entrepreneurs, the high-stakes global finals are their opportunity to win worldwide attention and the coveted $100,000 grand prize to make their life-changing business ideas a reality and transform the world.”

Own the Room will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 12.