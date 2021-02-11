Owen Wilson, an actor most commonly seen in arthouse indies or comedies, is not the kind of actor you’d expect to see in a Marvel TV series. But the actor makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Loki, an intriguing new offering from Disney+, playing a character that even he doesn’t seem to know much about. In fact, he didn’t know anything about Marvel until his Loki co-star Tom Hiddleston gave him a crash course.

“They were almost like the Loki lectures,” Wilson said, before giving us the tiniest, most miniscule tease about his cryptic Loki character.

In a recent interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Wilson revealed how he prepped for his debut in the MCU – by turning to Loki himself:

“Actually, Tom Hiddleston – who of course plays Loki – he kind of – or we kind of – you know, they were almost like the Loki lecturers. And so he, for a couple days, walked me through everything and the whole lore and showing me clips from the other movies and how it all fed into this story. So, it was really kind of Tom telling me about it and telling me about his character. And even in the way sometimes that he would describe his character, it was useful for me, because my character Mobius in Loki is kind of interviewing him at some point. So, it kind of worked doing it that way.”

Wilson reveals some minuscule details about his mysterious character, whom he confirms is named Mobius. As we speculated in our Loki trailer breakdown, Wilson is playing Marvel Comics character Mobius M. Mobius, a mid-level manager of the Time Variance Authority, who is one of dozens of clones (all taking the appearance of long-time Marvel writer/editor, and continuity expert, Mark Gruenwald, in a Marvel meta-joke).

See the full clip of Wilson’s comments on Loki with Sirius XM below:

It’s no surprise that Hiddleston became Wilson’s Marvel coach, in a way. The actor has always shown a real passion for his character and for the MCU at large, often donning the Loki costume at conventions or in surprise WandaVision press junket cameos.

Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular God of Mischief in Loki, which also stars Sophia Di Martino, Wilson, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The series follows the version of Loki who stole the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame and subsequently travels to different time periods to evade capture and wreak his particular brand of havoc. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the show, which will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and address Loki’s struggle with identity.

Loki is set to debut on Disney+ in May 2021.