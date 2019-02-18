Contest: Win an ‘Overlord’ 4K Blu-ray

Overlord, the special-effects heavy B-movie that got a major release, is headed to Blu-ray this week. If you’d like to bring home this action-horror-sci-fi flick full of Nazi zombie mayhem, stamped with J.J. Abrams‘ seal of approval, we have some good news. We’re giving away a few copies of the Overlord 4K Blu-ray, and you could be a lucky winner.

I missed Overlord in theaters, but I’m happy I finally got to catch it on home video. It’s fun! I don’t think it’s quite as great as it could be – it feels a bit too small, too self-contained, for its own good. But this is the type of entertainment destined to be midnight movie fodder, which makes the fact that it was a major studio release all the more surprising.

If you’re a fan of Overlord, or you missed it and are dying to see it, I’m here to help you. I’m offering you, dear reader, a chance to win an Overlord 4K Blu-ray. To win, just jump on down into the comment section and tell me what your favorite historical horror movie is. That’s it! It just has to be a horror movie in a historical setting. There’s no wrong answer here. Winners will be selected at random. Good luck, contestants.

Details about the Blu-ray release are below.

Overlord

“Produced by J.J. Abrams and directed by Julius Avery (Son of a Gun), Overlord lands on Digital February 5, 2019 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 19 from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

Fans can go even further behind enemy lines with nearly an hour of explosive bonus material on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack or Digital*. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision® HDR, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts Dolby Atmos® audio mixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

Nothing can prepare you for the mind-blowing mayhem that is OVERLORD, an insanely twisted thrill ride about a team of American paratroopers who come face-to-face with Nazi super-soldiers unlike the world has ever seen.”

Overlord stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Pilou Asbaek, John Magaro, Bokeem Woodbine and Mathilde Ollivier.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL: